BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX opened at $214.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average is $289.58. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.33.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

