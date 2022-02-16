BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $397,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $73,570,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $63,472,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

Shares of BNTX opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles