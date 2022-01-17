BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,570,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.93.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $196.00 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

