BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) PT Lowered to $27.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 356.85% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. BioVie has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioVie in the first quarter worth about $1,758,000. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in BioVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioVie in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

