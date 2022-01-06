Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

BDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.55. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$7.90 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$519.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

