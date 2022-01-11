Bird Global Inc (BRDS): Price Up $0.03 (0.63)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-1.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BRDS

At the time of this writing, BRDS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, BRDS ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BRDS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BRDS’s price is up $0.03 (0.63%) from the day prior. BRDS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 40 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BRDS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BRDS: Daily RSI Analysis For BRDS, its RSI is now at 2.3437.

BRDS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

