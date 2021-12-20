BitDAO (BIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178.62 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $178.62 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.85 or 0.08287477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,816.43 or 1.00130290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00074751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

