Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 218,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 136,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

