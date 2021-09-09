BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ): Price Down $-0.25 (-0.43)% Over Past Day, Up $0.36 (0.62)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BJ

At the time of this writing, BJ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (0.62%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BJ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, BJ ranks 133rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BJ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BJ’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.43%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row BJ has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BJ: Daily RSI Analysis BJ’s RSI now stands at 0.

BJ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For BJ News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BJ may find value in this recent story:

BJ’s Wholesale Club to Participate in Goldman Sachs Conference

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., September 08, 2021–BJ’s Wholesale Club to Participate in Goldman Sachs Conference

