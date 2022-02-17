BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,025,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

