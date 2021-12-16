Black Hills Corp (BKH): Price Now Near $70.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKH

At the time of this writing, BKH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BKH has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, BKH ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BKH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BKH’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the day prior. BKH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Black Hills Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BKH: Daily RSI Analysis For BKH, its RSI is now at 99.3506.

BKH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For BKH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BKH may find value in this recent story:

