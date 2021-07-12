Black Knight Inc (BKI): Price Down $-0.57 (-0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.66)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BKI

Currently, BKI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. BKI has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, BKI ranks 224th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BKI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BKI’s price is down $-0.57 (-0.7%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BKI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Black Knight Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.