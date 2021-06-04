Black Knight Inc (BKI): Price Now Near $73.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKI

At the time of this writing, BKI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BKI has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BKI ranks 226th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

BKI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BKI’s price is up $0 (0.01%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row BKI has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on BKI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BKI’s price action over the past 90 days.