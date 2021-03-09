Black Knight Inc (BKI): Price Now Near $75.95; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKI

At the time of this writing, BKI’s price is up $0.22 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

At the time of this writing, BKI’s price is up $2.87 (3.93%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BKI has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on BKI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Black Knight Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Today, the Data & Analytics division of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) released its latest Mortgage Monitor Report, based upon the company’s industry-leading mortgage, real estate and public records datasets. This month’s report looks back on 2020 origination volumes as well as at rate lock data from Black Knight’s Secondary Marketing Technologies division to get a sense of how the market is faring as rates begin to rise. According to Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske, despite interest rates recently spiking to more than 3.2% according to the daily tracking data of the company’s Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Index, Q1 2021 refinance lending volumes are poised to remain near Q4 2020’s record-breaking high.

