Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.85.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

