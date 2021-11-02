Blackbaud Inc (BLKB): Price Now Near $70.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BLKB

At the time of this writing, BLKB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.7 (-0.98%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BLKB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BLKB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, BLKB ranks 332nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BLKB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BLKB’s price is down $-1.51 (-2.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100, 200 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Blackbaud Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BLKB: Daily RSI Analysis For BLKB, its RSI is now at 34.4444.

BLKB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For BLKB News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BLKB may find value in this recent story:

Blackbaud Transitions to a Remote-First Workforce Approach

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, has officially transitioned to a remote-first workforce approach. Operating remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackbaud has seen proven success with this approach and the company has committed to remaining remote-first moving forward.

