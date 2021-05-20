BLACKBERRY Ltd (BB): Price Up $0.19 (2.17)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BB

At the moment, BB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.35%) from the hour prior. BB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BB ranks 241st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

BB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BB’s price is up $0.19 (2.17%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. BLACKBERRY Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.