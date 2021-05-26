BLACKBERRY Ltd (BB): Price Up $0.72 (8.38)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BB

At the moment, BB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, BB ranks 133rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BB’s price is up $0.72 (8.38%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. BLACKBERRY Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.