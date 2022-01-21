BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $509,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.01. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

