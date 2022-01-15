BlackRock Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Leidos worth $1,253,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

