BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.04% of Apollo Global Management worth $1,021,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $68.83 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

