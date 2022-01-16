BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Kimco Realty worth $1,089,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

KIM opened at $25.01 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

