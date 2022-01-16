BlackRock Inc. Sells 219,208 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,025,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of WestRock worth $1,047,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

