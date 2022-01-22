BlackRock Inc. Sells 304,758 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $441,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 129.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $26,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

