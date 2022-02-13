BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

MQT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

