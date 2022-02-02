BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.39

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 123749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

