Blackstone Group Inc (BX): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.26)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BX

At the time of this writing, BX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BX ranks 193rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BX’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.08%) from the day prior. BX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BX’s price action over the past 90 days.