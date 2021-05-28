Blackstone Group Inc (BX): Price Up $0.1 (0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.38 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BX

Currently, BX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BX ranks 124th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BX’s price is up $0.1 (0.11%) from the day prior. BX has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Blackstone Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.