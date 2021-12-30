Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT): Price Down $-0.59 (-1.85)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BXMT

At the time of this writing, BXMT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BXMT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BXMT ranks 178th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

At the moment, BXMT’s price is down $-0.59 (-1.85%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BXMT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BXMT: Daily RSI Analysis For BXMT, its RSI is now at 28.4091.

BXMT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

