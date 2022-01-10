Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT): Price Now Near $31.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BXMT

At the moment, BXMT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (1.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BXMT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, BXMT ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BXMT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BXMT’s price is up $0.12 (0.38%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BXMT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BXMT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BXMT: Daily RSI Analysis For BXMT, its RSI is now at 100.

BXMT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error