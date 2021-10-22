Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT): Price Up $0.05 (0.17)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BXMT

At the moment, BXMT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BXMT ranks 121st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BXMT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BXMT’s price is up $0.05 (0.17%) from the day prior. BXMT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BXMT: Daily RSI Analysis BXMT’s RSI now stands at 100.

BXMT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market