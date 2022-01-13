Bloom Energy Corp (BE): Price Now Near $18.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BE

At the moment, BE's price is down $-0.41 (-2.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BE ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

BE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BE’s price is down $-0.26 (-1.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bloom Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BE: Daily RSI Analysis BE’s RSI now stands at 41.5967.

BE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

