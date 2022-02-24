Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $356.16

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.16 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.44). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.44), with a volume of 139,508 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.24) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £326.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.16.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

