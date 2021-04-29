Blucora Inc (BCOR): Price Up $0.09 (0.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BCOR

At the moment, BCOR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BCOR ranks 151st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BCOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BCOR’s price is up $0.09 (0.61%) from the day prior. BCOR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BCOR’s price action over the past 90 days.

