Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $295.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

