Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL): Price Up $0.14 (1.13)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (1.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OWL

Currently, OWL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (1.54%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OWL ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

OWL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OWL’s price is up $0.14 (1.13%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OWL: Daily RSI Analysis For OWL, its RSI is now at 77.7778.

OWL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

