Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC): Price Now Near $94.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BPMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.4%) from the hour prior. BPMC has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on BPMC; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BPMC ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

BPMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BPMC’s price is up $0.5 (0.53%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BPMC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BPMC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BPMC: Daily RSI Analysis BPMC’s RSI now stands at 53.4535.

Note: BPMC and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with BPMC rising at a faster rate than RSI.

