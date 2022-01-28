Bluestein R H & Co. Has $984,000 Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.94 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

