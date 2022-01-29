Bluestein R H & Co. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,012,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $2,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).