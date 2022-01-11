BMO Capital Markets Lowers Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.58.

DRE stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

