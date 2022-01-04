BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.40

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.40 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 175.40 ($2.36), with a volume of 79002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40 ($2.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £985.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

