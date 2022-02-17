BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €73.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.29 ($81.01).

BNP stock opened at €62.75 ($71.31) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.10 and its 200-day moving average is €57.94.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also