Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.48.

NYSE BA opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14. Boeing has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

