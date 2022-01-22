Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $265.00 at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.57.

Boeing stock opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.62. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

