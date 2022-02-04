Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Issues Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bogota Financial worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

