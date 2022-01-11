BOISE CASCADE Co (BCC): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.07)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BCC

At the time of this writing, BCC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BCC ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

BCC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BCC’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.07%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BCC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BCC: Daily RSI Analysis BCC’s RSI now stands at 15.544.

BCC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

