Bok Financial Corp (BOKF): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BOKF

At the time of this writing, BOKF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BOKF has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on BOKF; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, BOKF ranks 118th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BOKF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BOKF’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.29%) from the day prior. BOKF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BOKF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BOKF: Daily RSI Analysis For BOKF, its RSI is now at 83.3333.

BOKF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

