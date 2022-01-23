Bokf Na Invests $1.14 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAKE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 273.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).