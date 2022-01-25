Bokf Na Invests $681,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).