Bokf Na Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

